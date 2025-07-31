Trending
Kamala Harris to release '107 Days,' book about presidential campaign

By Jessica Inman
Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced a book about her presidential run Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced a book about her presidential run Thursday.

July 31 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a book, titled 107 Days.

The book, written by Harris and published by Simon & Schuster, gives "a candid and personal account" of her 2024 presidential campaign, which ended with Harris conceding to President Donald Trump on Nov. 6.

Harris, the first woman in American history to serve as vice president of the United States, represented the Democratic party in the 2024 presidential election after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, giving her just 107 days to campaign.

Harris likened her book to "a journal" of that time in a video announcing the project on Instagram.

"Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States... 107 days, traveling the country, fighting for our future -- the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. It was intense, high-stakes and deeply personal, for me and for so many of you. Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days. Talking with my team, my family, my friends, and pulling my thoughts together. In essence, writing a journal that is this book, 107 Days," she began.

"With candor and reflection, I've written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there's value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward. In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes, the fight takes a while, but I remain full of hope and I remain clear eyed," she continued. "I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals, always on behalf of the people."

She concluded the video by thanking viewers for "being in this fight with me."

News of Harris' book follows her announcement Wednesday that she will not run for governor of California in 2026, spurring speculation of another presidential run.

She said Wednesday that in lieu of running for governor, she will direct her energy toward "helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly."

Harris will appear on Thursday's episode of The Late Show starring Stephen Colbert, marking her first interview since the election.

