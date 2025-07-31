July 31 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones and Aquaman icon Jason Momoa posted a video on Instagram showing him shaving off his signature beard.

"Haven't shaved in six years, and here we are again. I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic. Now, we're taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite," Momoa wrote alongside the clip documenting his facial hair transformation.

"That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we're starting in Hawai'i. Let's get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha, j."

Momoa laughed as he explained he was shaving to get ready to film Dune 3.

"I hate it," he said.

"Only for you Denis," he added, referring to Denis Villeneuve, the movie's director.

Momoa's new TV show, Chief of War, premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, which is also his 46th birthday.