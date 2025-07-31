Trending
July 31, 2025

'Battlefield 6' brings the action in multiplayer gameplay trailer

By Wade Sheridan
July 31 (UPI) -- Video game publisher Electronic Arts has released a multiplayer gameplay trailer for its upcoming first-person shooter sequel, Battlefield 6.

Developer Battlefield Studios showcased what fans can expect in the game during a live streamed event on Thursday.

Battlefield 6 promises massive battles across cityscapes that are destructible and filled with tanks, helicopters and fighter jets that players can use.

The sequel is bringing back the class system, with players choosing either Assault, Engineer, Support and Recon. Each class offers distinct weapons and roles to carry out.

For multiplayer, classic Battlefield modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch and Domination are returning. Players will also be able to craft and share their own maps and game modes.

The game will also feature a single-player mode, with more details to be announced later.

Battlefield 6 takes place in 2027, with maps set in New York City, Cairo and more.

"Witness the vicious path of destruction carved by Pax Armata, the world's leading private military company. PAX purses the destruction of NATO and its allies, stopping at nothing to uphold their motto: 'Our Protection, Your Peace,'" an official description reads.

Battlefield 6 is set for release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X and PC on Oct. 10. A playable beta will be available at three different points in August: Aug. 7-8, 9-10 and 14-17.

Battlefield 6 is the first new title in the franchise in nearly four years. The most recent game, Battlefield 2042, was released in November 2021 and had negative reviews at launch.

