Trending
Entertainment News
July 31, 2025 / 10:06 AM

Nintendo Direct showcases new 'Hyrule Warriors,' 'Octopath Traveler'

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X

July 31 (UPI) -- Nintendo on Thursday livestreamed a new Direct presentation that featured upcoming Switch 2 games from third-party partners.

The show kicked off with a cinematic trailer for Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, which is coming to Switch 2 in 2026.

The game, which features a stylish, animated art style, is the first Stories entry in the Monster Hunter franchise since Wings of Ruin in 2021.

The Plants vs. Zombies series will also return with Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, which brings back the franchise's classic, tower defense gameplay. Replanted, which releases on the original Switch and Switch 2 on Oct. 23, also features new co-op and PvP modes.

Nintendo also released a new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which is coming to Switch 2 this winter. The action game, which takes place before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has players taking on large waves of enemies. Nintendo said more info about the game will be announced soon.

Developer and publisher Square Enix ended the show with two games: The first, titled The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, is an action role-playing game that features HD-2D graphics and co-op capability. Players take on the titular hero on a grand, fantasy-themed quest. The game is coming to the Switch 2 in 2026 with a demo available for download today.

Square Enix also showcased another entry in their critically-acclaimed role-playing series Octopath Traveler, titled Octopath Traveler 0. The game, which also features HD-2D graphics, is coming to the original Switch and Switch 2 on Dec. 4.

Square Enix said players will start from zero in the new game as they go on a quest for restoration and retribution. Players will also be rebuilding their hometown.

Other games showcased and announced for Switch 2 include Once Upon a Katamari which arrives on Oct. 24, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero on Nov. 14, Pac Man World 2 on Sept. 26, Apex Legends on Aug. 5 and Star Wars Outlaws on Sept. 4.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 1 features 'woe-themed' episode titles
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 1 features 'woe-themed' episode titles
July 31 (UPI) -- Part 1 of "Wednesday's" sophomore season will feature woe-themed episode titles, Netflix announced Thursday. The streamer also shared new first-look images.
Season 3 of 'Tulsa King' to premiere Sept. 21
TV // 1 hour ago
Season 3 of 'Tulsa King' to premiere Sept. 21
July 31 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Tulsa King," starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere Sept. 21 on Paramount+. The show also stars Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr and Dana Delaney.
PinkPantheress performs medley of new songs on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
PinkPantheress performs medley of new songs on 'Tonight Show'
July 31 (UPI) -- Pink Pantheress made her late-night TV debut on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday, performing "Illegal," "Girl Like Me" and "Tonight."
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Movies // 1 hour ago
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
July 31 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson discussed their comedic turn as actors in "The Naked Gun" on "Late Night" and "The Late Show," respectively, on Wednesday.
Josh Gad has COVID, bows out of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Josh Gad has COVID, bows out of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
July 31 (UPI) -- Josh Gad announced he has COVID-19 and dropped out of a stage production of the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar," set for the weekend at the Hollywood Bowl.
Jason Momoa shaves off beard for the first time in 6 years
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jason Momoa shaves off beard for the first time in 6 years
July 31 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" icon Jason Momoa posted a video on Instagram showing him shaving off his signature beard for the first time in six years.
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
Movies // 6 hours ago
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- John Woo reflects on his films "A Better Tomorrow," "The Killer," "Bullet in the Head" and "Hard Boiled" for their 4K restorations and retrospective screening.
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
July 31 (UPI) -- Musician Lil Uzi Vert turns 30 and actor Rico Rodriguez turns 27, among the famous birthdays for July 31.
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
July 30 (UPI) -- Charlie Brown is on a quest to save his summer camp in "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical," which will stream on Apple TV+ on August 15. Watch the trailer.
Dominic Monaghan among 'Librarians: Next Chapter' guest stars
TV // 20 hours ago
Dominic Monaghan among 'Librarians: Next Chapter' guest stars
July 30 (UPI) -- TNT is teasing Season 2 of "The Librarians: The Next Chapter." The network shared the season's upcoming guest stars and a promotion clip on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez

Follow Us