Trending
Entertainment News
July 30, 2025 / 10:38 AM

Nintendo announces new Direct presentation for Thursday

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles in 2023. Nintendo has announced that a new Direct presentation will be live streamed for fans on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles in 2023. Nintendo has announced that a new Direct presentation will be live streamed for fans on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation that will showcase new games coming to the Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

The Direct, labeled as a Partner Showcase, will live stream on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels Thursday starting at 9 a.m. EDT.

The Partner Showcase title means Nintendo will be highlighting games from third-party publishing partners, as opposed to games made and published by Nintendo.

The Direct will run about 25 minutes.

Upcoming third-party games that could potentially make an appearance include titles such as the eagerly anticipated sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades 2, developer FromSoftware's The Duskbloods and a Switch 2 version of the highly-acclaimed Elden Ring titled Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition.

Nintendo launched the Switch 2 console in June alongside Mario Kart World. Nintendo then released the critically-acclaimed Donkey Kong Bananza for the new console in July.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
TV // 4 minutes ago
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Stephanie Beatriz told UPI Quiet is still fighting for fairness in a post-apocalyptic world in Season 2 of the PlayStation game adaptation, "Twisted Metal."
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation Studios released a brand new trailer for its sequel to the 2016 animated film "Zootopia," ahead of its Nov. 26 release date in theaters.
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
Movies // 1 hour ago
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
July 30 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis said she put in a call to Disney CEO Bob Iger upon realizing that Lindsay Lohan was old enough to play a mom in a "Freaky Friday" sequel.
'Tempest' teaser introduces Korean spy thriller
TV // 2 hours ago
'Tempest' teaser introduces Korean spy thriller
July 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its nine-part K-drama spy thriller, "Tempest" which arrives on the streamer Sept. 10 with three episodes. It will also stream on Hulu.
Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter
Music // 2 hours ago
Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter
July 30 (UPI) -- Lady A's Hillary Scott announced the birth of her fourth daughter, Selah Jean, on Tuesday, calling her "the most priceless gift -- like Christmas in July!"
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Naked Gun," in theaters Friday, lives up to the Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker comedy style with expert precision and insightful twists on the slapstick formula.
Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion
LOS ANGELES, July 30 (UPI) -- "Sketch," in theaters Aug. 6, features family friendly creatures and adventure while dealing with significant themes relevant to kids and parents alike.
Famous birthdays for July 30: Christopher Nolan, Terry Crews
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 30: Christopher Nolan, Terry Crews
July 30 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Christopher Nolan turns 55 and actor Terry Crews turns 57, among the famous birthdays for July 30.
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
Movies // 18 hours ago
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
July 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" on Tuesday. The spinoff comes to those formats September 9.
'Five Nights at Freddy's,' WWE coming to Universal Studios Halloween
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's,' WWE coming to Universal Studios Halloween
July 29 (UPI) -- Universal Studios announced WWE and "Five Nights at Freddy's" attractions for their Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Fla. and Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns, Jey Uso fall to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns, Jey Uso fall to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment

Follow Us