Nintendo announces new Direct presentation for Thursday

July 30 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation that will showcase new games coming to the Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

The Direct, labeled as a Partner Showcase, will live stream on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels Thursday starting at 9 a.m. EDT.

The Partner Showcase title means Nintendo will be highlighting games from third-party publishing partners, as opposed to games made and published by Nintendo.

The Direct will run about 25 minutes.

Upcoming third-party games that could potentially make an appearance include titles such as the eagerly anticipated sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades 2, developer FromSoftware's The Duskbloods and a Switch 2 version of the highly-acclaimed Elden Ring titled Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition.

Nintendo launched the Switch 2 console in June alongside Mario Kart World. Nintendo then released the critically-acclaimed Donkey Kong Bananza for the new console in July.