July 29, 2025 / 12:01 PM

WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns, Jey Uso fall to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed

By Wade Sheridan
July 29 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were decimated during a wild brawl with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE Raw.

Chaos erupted as Uso faced off against Reed in a one-on-one match in the main event of Raw on Monday.

Breakker made his way to the ring after Uso had gained the upper hand following a Suicide Dive from the ring. Breakker wasted no time in delivering a Spear to Uso on the entrance ramp, which ended the match in a disqualification.

Breakker and Reed started to beat down Uso until his cousin, Reigns, ran down to the ring to even the odds.

Reigns successfully cleared the ring despite not being able to lift up the over 300-pound Reed. The tables were turned, however, when Reigns and Uso decided to continue the fight outside the ring where their rivals were waiting.

Breakker and Reed proceeded to quickly lay waste to the cousin duo. Reed performed a Tsunami on both men from the top rope, while Breakker ended things with a Spear that sent Reigns and Uso crashing through the side ring barrier.

Breakker and Reed are a part of Seth Rollins' new cabal alongside manager Paul Heyman. Rollins, who holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, is currently out with an injury.

Reigns and Uso will be teaming up to take on Breakker and Reed in a Tag Team match at SummerSlam this weekend, which takes place Aug. 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Rapper Cardi B serves as the host.

SummerSlam will also feature Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending his title against CM Punk.

