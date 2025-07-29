'Five Nights at Freddy's,' WWE coming to Universal Studios Halloween

1 of 5 | The killer puppets of "Five Nights at Freddy's" from the 2023 movie are coming to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

July 29 (UPI) -- Universal Studios announced two new attractions to its Halloween Horror Nights on Tuesday. The Halloween-themed attraction opens August 29 in Orlando, Fla., and Sept. 4 in Los Angeles.

Five Nights at Freddy's will have a new haunted house based on the 2023 film, adapted from the video game. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is in theaters December 5.

In 2023, the killer animatronic puppets of Five Nights at Freddy's appeared in the lobby of a Blumhouse Horror exhibit. This time, they get an entire house recreating the cursed Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria.

WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks features the wrestling personas. The haunted house will walk guests through realms ruled by Uncle Howdy, Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig Boy.

Uncle Howdy is played by Bo Dallas, the brother of the late Wyatt Sicks creator Bray Wyatt.

Universal Studios previously announced Halloween attractions based on Fallout, Terrifier, Friday the 13th and musician Slash.