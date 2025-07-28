Entertainment News
July 28, 2025 / 8:54 AM

Chrishell Stause, G Flip marry again at LA wedding

By Jessica Inman
Chrishell Stause (L) and G Flip attend the GLAAD Media Awards in 2024. The couple married again on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Chrishell Stause (L) and G Flip attend the GLAAD Media Awards in 2024. The couple married again on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset television personality Chrishell Stause married her partner, Australian music artist G Flip, for the second time Saturday.

The couple originally took to Las Vegas to tie the knot in 2023, and then celebrated their love again with a vow renewal the following year.

Saturday's ceremony took place in a Los Angeles castle tower turret. Stause wore a corseted white gown with puffy, off-the-shoulder sleeves, while G-flip dressed as a knight in a red ensemble with black boots and a sword.

An invitation for the event encouraged attendees to wear "medieval, renaissance, regal and festive attire."

"Lots of gay merriment to happen later today!" Stause captioned the invitation, shared to her Instagram stories.

Stause also re-posted a photo from the wedding on Instagram Stories.

Screenshot via chrishell.stause/Instagram Stories

Stause, 44, and G Flip, 31, had previously promised to celebrate their love every year.

"We promised we're going to just do it every year, whether it's another Vegas situation or somewhere else," Stause told People. "But just every year, something around the same time, spontaneous, fun -- get everybody together and every single year, just celebrate."

The pair began dating in 2022. Stause and Justin Hartley (This is Us) had been married previously.

