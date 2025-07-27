Entertainment News
July 27, 2025 / 2:53 PM

Nick Hogan pays tribute to late dad and 'best friend' Hulk Hogan

"This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult," Hogan wrote in an Instagram post this weekend.

By Karen Butler
Nick Hogan is mourning the death of his father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Nick Hogan is paying tribute to his dad, the wrestler and media star Hulk Hogan, who died Thursday at the age of 71.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot. I'm sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult," Hogan wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad's life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting. My dad was the most incredible person I've ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend."

Addressing his father directly, he added: "Thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever."

The elder Hogan -- whose real name was Terry Bollea -- died at his Florida home at the age of 71.

In addition to his career inside the WWE ring, Hogan starred in the reality shows Hogan Knows Best, American Gladiators and Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling.

His film credits include Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny and Spy Hard.

