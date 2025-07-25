Trending
Entertainment News
July 25, 2025 / 10:25 AM

Travis Kelce posts photos with Taylor Swift for first time

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R) and Taylor Swift stand on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game in January. He shared photos with Swift for the first time Thursday. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R) and Taylor Swift stand on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game in January. He shared photos with Swift for the first time Thursday. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce is sharing photos with his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, for the first time.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, took to Instagram Thursday to share moments with Swift, also 35.

The first image in the photo carousel shows the pair in white tops and matching baseball caps.

"Had some adventures this off season," he said in the caption. "Kept it 100."

Other memories include the couple sharing drinks, and smiling in the snow.

Another image shows a group wearing Kelce's TEU shirts. He co-founded the three-day Tight End University, and Swift sang at this year's Tight Ends & Friends Concert.

The post scored nearly three million likes.

"Things we love to see: Travis happy," the Chiefs wrote from their official Instagram account.

Taylor Swift-NFL mania

Taylor Swift (L) and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, stand on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on January 26, 2025. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
Music // 1 hour ago
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
July 25 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey dropped a new single, "Sugar Sweet," with Shenseea and Kehlani. The song appears on her album "Here for it All, which she teased on "Kimmel."
Walker Scobell visits 'sea of monsters' in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
Walker Scobell visits 'sea of monsters' in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
July 25 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing the sophomore season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," which arrives on the streamer Dec. 10. Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson.
No Season 5 for Alan Tudyk's 'Resident Alien'
TV // 4 hours ago
No Season 5 for Alan Tudyk's 'Resident Alien'
July 25 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk's sci-fi comedy, "Resident Alien," has been canceled after four seasons. The Aug. 8 season ender on Syfy/USA Network will be the series finale.
Sequel director says 'Happy Gilmore' is part of his comedic DNA
Movies // 6 hours ago
Sequel director says 'Happy Gilmore' is part of his comedic DNA
NEW YORK, July 25 (UPI) -- "Murder Mystery" director Kyle Newacheck told UPI the new comedy "Happy Gilmore 2" was made for lifelong Adam Sandler fans like himself. It premieres Friday.
Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly
July 25 (UPI) -- Model Iman turns 70 and actor Meg Donnelly turns 25, among the famous birthdays for July 25.
Paul McCartney, Questlove appear in 'Spinal Tap II' trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
Paul McCartney, Questlove appear in 'Spinal Tap II' trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released the trailer for "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" on Thursday, revealing cameos from Paul McCartney and Questlove in the sequel.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival Season 3 to premiere on Comedy Central
TV // 15 hours ago
'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival Season 3 to premiere on Comedy Central
July 24 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Thursday that Season 3 of "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head" revival will premiere on the cable network Sept. 3 instead of Paramount+.
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a new trailer for "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" on Thursday, during their San Diego Comic-Con panel. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo star.
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
July 24 (UPI) -- The Big Bad Film Festival announced its full lineup on Thursday. The action movie film festival will run August 22-24 at Look Dine-In Cinema in Glendale, Calif.
Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
TV // 18 hours ago
Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
July 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday it has renewed the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for Season 62 and 63. The soap has exclusively streamed on Peacock since 2022.

Trending Stories

Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond
'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Wrestler, reality TV icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71
Wrestler, reality TV icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Follow Us