July 25 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce is sharing photos with his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, for the first time.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, took to Instagram Thursday to share moments with Swift, also 35.

The first image in the photo carousel shows the pair in white tops and matching baseball caps.

"Had some adventures this off season," he said in the caption. "Kept it 100."

Other memories include the couple sharing drinks, and smiling in the snow.

Another image shows a group wearing Kelce's TEU shirts. He co-founded the three-day Tight End University, and Swift sang at this year's Tight Ends & Friends Concert.

The post scored nearly three million likes.

"Things we love to see: Travis happy," the Chiefs wrote from their official Instagram account.

Taylor Swift-NFL mania