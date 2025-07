Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly

Iman attends the Prince's Trust Gala in New York City on April 27, 2023. The model turns 70 on July 25. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750

-- U.S. first lady Anna Harrison in 1775

-- Scientist Rosalind Franklin in 1920

-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923

-- Civil rights figure Emmett Till in 1941

-- Musician Jim McCarty (Yardbirds) in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Jose Areas in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954

-- Model/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 70)

-- Musician Jem Finer (Pogues) in 1955 (age 70)

-- Musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) in 1958 (age 67)

-- Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Katherine Kelly Lang in 1961 (age 64)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Illeana Douglas in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor D.B. Woodside in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Jay R. Ferguson in 1974 (age 51)

-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982

-- Actor Zawe Ashton in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 40)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor James Lafferty in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Michael Welch in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor/musician Jaafar Jackson in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 25)

-- Actor Meg Donnelly in 2000 (age 25)