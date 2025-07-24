Trending
July 24, 2025

Wrestler, reality TV icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71

By Karen Butler
Retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan died Thursday at the age of 71.
July 24 (UPI) -- Terry Bollea -- the professional wrestler known for decades as Hulk Hogan -- died at his Florida home Thursday at the age of 71, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ said the athlete and entertainer -- recognizable by his long blonde hair, mustache and deep tan -- suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived by first responders.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue said in a press release obtained by NBC News that Bollea was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) paid tribute to Hogan on social media.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the organization said on X. "One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

In addition to his career inside the ring, Bollea starred in the reality shows Hogan Knows Best, American Gladiators and Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling.

Film credits include Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny and Spy Hard.

He is survived by his children, Brooke and Nick Hogan.

Notable deaths of 2025

