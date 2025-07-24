Trending
July 24, 2025

'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond

By UPI Staff
July 24 (UPI) -- Electronic Arts is giving a glimpse of the new video game Battlefield 6.

The studio shared a "reveal trailer" for the first-person shooter game Thursday that brings the fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond.

"Witness the vicious path of destruction carved by Pax Armata, the world's leading private military company. PAX purses the destruction of NATO and its allies, stopping at nothing to uphold their motto: 'Our Protection, Your Peace,'" an official description reads.

Battlefield 6 is the first new title in the franchise in nearly four years. The most recent game, Battlefield 2042, was released in November 2021 and had negative reviews at launch.

EA will unveil Battlefield 6 multiplayer gameplay July 31. The game promises "the ultimate all-out warfare experience," from "high-intensity infantry combat" to "aerial dogfights."

The Battlefield franchise launched with Battlefield 1942 in 2002 and celebrated the 20th anniversary of Battlefield 2 in June.

