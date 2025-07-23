Trending
July 23, 2025 / 8:47 AM

Pete Davidson 'so excited' to become a dad: 'It's my dream'

By Jessica Inman
Pete Davidson shared his excitement about becoming a father on "Tonight" Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Pete Davidson shared his excitement about becoming a father on "Tonight" Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson is "so excited" to become a father.

The comedian, 31, is expecting a child with model Elsie Hewitt, and he discussed the milestone on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

"It's my dream to be a dad, so I'm so excited. Elsie's excited," he told Fallon. "I'm excited, you know, to see her be a mom, so we're stoked."

"Everything else doesn't really matter anymore," he added.

The couple shared the news on Instagram last week, and the baby is due in winter, TMZ reports.

On The Tonight Show, Davidson also discussed his return to stand-up comedy.

"It's fun cause you're like nervous, which I think is the best part," he said.

He also stars in the upcoming film The Pickup opposite Eddie Murphy, which streams on Prime Video beginning Aug. 6, and in the horror movie The Home, which arrives in theaters Friday.

Pete Davidson turns 30: 12 moments in comedy spotlight

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David appear backstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. That year, Davidson announced his sobriety. "Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years," he wrote on Instagram. Davidson dated David for two and a half years before they split in 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

