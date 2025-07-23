Pete Davidson 'so excited' to become a dad: 'It's my dream'

July 23 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson is "so excited" to become a father.

The comedian, 31, is expecting a child with model Elsie Hewitt, and he discussed the milestone on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

"It's my dream to be a dad, so I'm so excited. Elsie's excited," he told Fallon. "I'm excited, you know, to see her be a mom, so we're stoked."

"Everything else doesn't really matter anymore," he added.

The couple shared the news on Instagram last week, and the baby is due in winter, TMZ reports.

On The Tonight Show, Davidson also discussed his return to stand-up comedy.

"It's fun cause you're like nervous, which I think is the best part," he said.

He also stars in the upcoming film The Pickup opposite Eddie Murphy, which streams on Prime Video beginning Aug. 6, and in the horror movie The Home, which arrives in theaters Friday.

