July 23, 2025 / 9:58 AM

'Little People, Big World's' Matt Roloff splits from fiancee

By Jessica Inman
"Little People, Big World" star Matt Roloff attends the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2019. He recently split from his fiancee, Caryn Chandler. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
"Little People, Big World" star Matt Roloff attends the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2019. He recently split from his fiancee, Caryn Chandler. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has ended his engagement to Caryn Chandler.

He announced his decision "to part ways" in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The image he posted was an apparent screenshot from his Notes app.

"Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share.... Caryn and I have decided to part ways and end our engagement," he wrote. "Life's a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time."

"We remain amicable and will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared," he continued. "Your support means the world to me and I'm committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all."

The pair began their relationship approximately a year after Roloff's divorce from ex-wife Amy Roloff, in 2017.

They became engaged in 2023, and discussed their relationship on the TLC show until its conclusion in 2024.

