July 23, 2025 / 12:56 PM

'The Savant' photos: Jessica Chastain plays undercover investigator

By Jessica Inman
Jessica Chastain stars in "The Savant." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Jessica Chastain stars in "The Savant." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing The Savant, an upcoming thriller starring Jessica Chastain as an undercover investigator.

The streamer released first-look images for the eight-episode limited series on Wednesday.

The first photograph shows Chastain in a thick grey sweater and large glasses. She appears to be engaged in deep concentration.

The second image shows Chastain sitting next to Nnamdi Asomugha at an apparent wedding. They are wearing formal clothes and smiling softly.

According to an official synopsis, Chastain's character "infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act."

Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste and Pablo Schreiber also star.

The first pair of episodes arrive on Apple TV+ Sept. 26.

