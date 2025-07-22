July 22 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company is giving a glimpse of Pokémon Concierge Season 2 and a new stop-motion animated series.

Chris Brown, the director, global esports and events producer for The Pokémon Company International, showcased the projects in a new Pokémon Presents live-stream Tuesday.

Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion animated series that follows Haru, a human concierge for Pokémon guests at a tropical resort, will return with four new episodes Sept. 4 on Netflix.

Season 2 will see Haru and Psyduck welcome Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, Arcanine, Corphish and other Pokémon to the resort, along with Haru's ex-boyfriend Kent (Keita Machida) and Tyler's uncle Dan (Kazuhiro Yamaji) and his Scaleo.

Aardman Animation Studio co-founder and creative director Peter Lord announced Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, a new stop-motion animated series. Aardman is known for Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Chicken Run and more.

Pokémon Tales will offer "a unique look at the Pokémon world, told from the perspective of Pokémon, with the signature Aardman sense of character, comedy and craft," according to an official description. The show premieres in 2027.

Also included in the live-stream was a new look at the video game Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an overview of the battle-focused game Pokémon Champions, and updates for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep.