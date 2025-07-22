Trending
'Genshin Impact' unveils Nod-Krai cast in 'Welkin Moon' teaser

By UPI Staff
July 22 (UPI) -- Genshin Impact is introducing the cast of its upcoming Nod-Krai region.

The fantasy action role-playing video game shared a teaser, "Song of the Welkin Moon: Moonlit Ballad of the Night," on Tuesday featuring Varka, Alice, Durin, Sandrone, Columbina and other characters.

The lunar-themed video is narrated by Nicole, a member of the Hexenzirkel witches. It opens with Varka, the leader of Mondstadt's Knights of Favonius, being called to listen to a story told by the character Nefer, who is later shown to have a green, seemingly Egyptian-inspired design.

The camera then pans to Ineffa, who was previously introduced and will release in version 5.8, Jahoda and Durin, the human embodiment of the dragon created by Rhinedottir, a Hexenzirkel witch and one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah.

Others include Sandrone and Columbina, two members of the Fatui Harbingers, Lauma, who was introduced in the "Through the Silent Frostbound Night" teaser last week, and Flins. Columbina is shown to be the "Moon Maiden" at the center of the story.

"She scatters dewdrops upon every bloom / And tints the twilight with a sheen of silver / Thus do shadows howl across the gloomy woods / As flocks of deer and birds take fright and shiver / She hums one nameless tune / While walking through those solitary halls / So her homeland may not fall to desolation / So the tale may not be lost to oblivion," the official description reads.

The teaser ends with existing characters Albedo and Wanderer approaching Alice, a Hexenzirkel witch and Klee's mother. Alice has been mentioned and heard but not shown in the game thus far.

Genshin Impact version 5.8 will release July 29 in the United States. Nod-Krai and its cast are expected to be fully introduced in version 6.0 and beyond.

