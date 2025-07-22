Trending
Entertainment News
July 22, 2025 / 4:36 PM

Slash contributes music, mazes and food to Universal Halloween L.A.

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Slash is contributing to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | Slash is contributing to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced additions to this fall's Halloween Horror Nights lineup. Guitarist Slash will contribute to several experiences.

The haunted house Scarecrow: Music By Slash will return featuring a new original score. Slash will also release an album of music from his previous six years of Halloween Horror Night scores, joining last year's sold out album.

Slash: The Music of Universal Studios Hollywood - Halloween Horror Nights, Vol. 2 includes tracks from 2021's The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, 2018's Frankenstein Meets. the Wolf Man, 2022's Universal Monsters: Legends Collide and more.

Scarecrow takes visitors through a story of scarecrows who punish homesteaders for their sins against the land.

A Slash bar will be at Jurassic Cove near the Jurassic World ride, featuring cocktails named after Danse of the Dead, Beautiful Dangerous and the non-alcoholic Slash's Snakepit. They will also serve Slash's picks up Chicken Satay, Thai Beef and Thai Curry Tacos along with a Hat Cake for dessert.

Universal Studios previously announced Jason Voorehees, Fallout and Terrifier exhibits at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. UPI previously reviewed exhibits of Chucky, M3gan and Evil Dead.

Halloween Horror Nights begins in Hollywood September 4.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Starz greenlights prequel series 'Power: Origins'
TV // 1 hour ago
Starz greenlights prequel series 'Power: Origins'
July 22 (UPI) -- Cable network Starz announced it has given the greenlight to "Power: Origins," a prequel series focused on the lives of a young Ghost and Tommy in New York.
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
July 22 (UPI) -- "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," in theaters Friday, is no fun as it never gains control of its tone. For starters, it's not even the team's first steps.
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Music // 2 hours ago
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
July 22 (UPI) -- Heavy metal pioneer and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne has died just weeks after playing his farewell show with Black Sabbath, his family confirmed. He was 76.
Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
Movies // 2 hours ago
Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
July 22 (UPI) -- The Venice Film Festival lineup includes Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine," Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" and more.
'Loot' Season 3 to premiere Oct. 13 on Apple TV+
TV // 3 hours ago
'Loot' Season 3 to premiere Oct. 13 on Apple TV+
July 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that it's bringing back "Loot" for a third season in October. The comedy series stars Maya Rudolph as a billionaire divorcee.
Pokemon teases 'Concierge' Season 2, new stop-motion series
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Pokemon teases 'Concierge' Season 2, new stop-motion series
July 22 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company showcased the series "Pokémon Concierge" and "Pokémon Tales," along with the game "Pokémon Legends: Z-A," in a new Pokémon Presents stream.
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere
Movies // 5 hours ago
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere
July 22 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny, Oliver Hudson and other "Happy Gilmore 2" cast members attended the film's New York premiere.
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
TV // 6 hours ago
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Channel 4 announced it will cast a spotlight on the career of pop star Taylor Swift with a two-part documentary series from Sandpaper Films.
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
July 22 (UPI) -- Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Sherri Shepherd and other stars paid tribute to "Cosby Show" icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who died Sunday.
'Weird Al' Yankovic leads star-studded Coldplay kiss cam spoof
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
'Weird Al' Yankovic leads star-studded Coldplay kiss cam spoof
July 22 (UPI) -- "Weird Al" Yankovic and Lin-Manuel Miranda led a star-studded Coldplay kiss cam spoof on "The Late Show" following news Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned.

Trending Stories

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54
Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54

Follow Us