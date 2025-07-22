Slash contributes music, mazes and food to Universal Halloween L.A.

July 22 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced additions to this fall's Halloween Horror Nights lineup. Guitarist Slash will contribute to several experiences.

The haunted house Scarecrow: Music By Slash will return featuring a new original score. Slash will also release an album of music from his previous six years of Halloween Horror Night scores, joining last year's sold out album.

Slash: The Music of Universal Studios Hollywood - Halloween Horror Nights, Vol. 2 includes tracks from 2021's The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, 2018's Frankenstein Meets. the Wolf Man, 2022's Universal Monsters: Legends Collide and more.

Scarecrow takes visitors through a story of scarecrows who punish homesteaders for their sins against the land.

A Slash bar will be at Jurassic Cove near the Jurassic World ride, featuring cocktails named after Danse of the Dead, Beautiful Dangerous and the non-alcoholic Slash's Snakepit. They will also serve Slash's picks up Chicken Satay, Thai Beef and Thai Curry Tacos along with a Hat Cake for dessert.

Universal Studios previously announced Jason Voorehees, Fallout and Terrifier exhibits at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. UPI previously reviewed exhibits of Chucky, M3gan and Evil Dead.

Halloween Horror Nights begins in Hollywood September 4.