Josh Lucas marries Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City

July 21 (UPI) -- Actor Josh Lucas married meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City over the weekend.

The Sweet Home Alabama and Yellowstone star shared photos of him and his bride all dressed up in two Instagram posts.

Lucas is wearing a dark suit and Ruffalo a white lace, strapless gown and veil.

The actor thanked everyone who helped "make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true."

In her own post, Ruffalo wrote: "Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city."

Lucas replied in the comments: "I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so so grateful."

The couple announced their engagement last summer.

