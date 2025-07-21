Trending
July 21, 2025 / 2:29 PM

Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54

By Karen Butler
Malcolm-Jamal Warner has reportedly drowned while on vacation in Costa Rica. He was 54. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Malcolm-Jamal Warner has reportedly drowned while on vacation in Costa Rica. He was 54. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Cosby Show icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner has drowned while on vacation with family in Costa Rica, according to multiple reports. He was 54.

ABC News, People, TMZ and Deadline reported the actor's death Monday.

Costa Rican National Police said he was caught by a high current in the water near Cocles, a beach in Limon, and died of asphyxiation Sunday.

Warner famously played Theo Huxtable -- the only son of Cliff (Bill Cosby) and Claire (Phylicia Rashad) -- on the sitcom The Cosby Show, from 1984 to 1992.

He later starred in Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, Major Crimes, Suits, The Resident and 9-1-1.

He also hosted a podcast, Not All Hood.

The NAACP wrote on X: "Rest in Power to NAACP Image Award winning actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Your talent and spirit touched many lives, and your legacy will continue to inspire. Thank you for the memories and the impact you made in the world of entertainment."

Essence magazine also recognized Warner's talent and influence.

"We're heartbroken to report the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the age of 54 from an apparent drowning," the publication said.

"A generation grew up with Warner as Theodore "Theo" Huxtable. His portrayal helped redefine Black boyhood on screen, offering humor, vulnerability, and depth across eight seasons. May he rest in peace."

Notable deaths of 2025

Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Malcolm-Jamal Warner arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, North Ireland, on November 6, 2011. The "Cosby Show" star died at age 54 from drowning on a family trip in Costa Rica on July, 20, 2025. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

