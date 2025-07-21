Entertainment News
July 21, 2025

Famous birthdays for July 21: CC Sabathia, Chrishell Stause

By UPI Staff
CC Sabathia arrives on the red carpet at the Garden Of Laughs Comedy Benefit at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 27, 2024. The baseball legend turns 45 on July 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
CC Sabathia arrives on the red carpet at the Garden Of Laughs Comedy Benefit at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 27, 2024. The baseball legend turns 45 on July 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414

-- Musician Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- U.S. first lady Frances Cleveland in 1864

-- Writer Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Musician Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Musician Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 77)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Emerson Hart (Tonic) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Fitz (Fitz and the Tantrums) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor David Dastmalchian in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Damian Marley in 1978 (age 47)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Actor Justin Bartha in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 47)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Romeo Santos (Aventura) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Chrishell Stause in 1981 (age 44)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Betty Gilpin in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Jasmine Cephas Jones in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Rory Culkin in 1989 (age 36)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Lia (Itzy) in 2000 (age 25)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

