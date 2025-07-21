Famous birthdays for July 21: CC Sabathia, Chrishell Stause

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414
-- Musician Chauncey Olcott in 1858
-- U.S. first lady Frances Cleveland in 1864
-- Writer Ernest Hemingway in 1899
-- Musician Isaac Stern in 1920
-- Musician Kay Starr in 1922
-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926
-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924
-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938
-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943
-- Musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 77)
-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 77)
-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951
-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 68)
-- Musician Emerson Hart (Tonic) in 1969 (age 56)
-- Musician Fitz (Fitz and the Tantrums) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor David Dastmalchian in 1977 (age 48)
-- Musician Damian Marley in 1978 (age 47)
-- Actor Justin Bartha in 1978 (age 47)
-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 47)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 45)
-- Musician Romeo Santos (Aventura) in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Chrishell Stause in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Betty Gilpin in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 36)
-- Actor Jasmine Cephas Jones in 1989 (age 36)
-- Actor Rory Culkin in 1989 (age 36)
-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 34)
-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 33)
-- Musician Lia (Itzy) in 2000 (age 25)