Famous birthdays for July 21: CC Sabathia, Chrishell Stause

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414

-- Musician Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- U.S. first lady Frances Cleveland in 1864

-- Writer Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Musician Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Musician Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 77)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Emerson Hart (Tonic) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Fitz (Fitz and the Tantrums) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor David Dastmalchian in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Damian Marley in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Justin Bartha in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 47)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Romeo Santos (Aventura) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Chrishell Stause in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Betty Gilpin in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Jasmine Cephas Jones in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Rory Culkin in 1989 (age 36)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Lia (Itzy) in 2000 (age 25)