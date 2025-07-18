Trending
July 18, 2025 / 8:51 AM

Kate Beckinsale mourns death of mom Judy Loe: 'My dearest friend'

By Jessica Inman
Kate Beckinsale announced the death of her mother, actress Judy Loe, Thursday on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Kate Beckinsale announced the death of her mother, actress Judy Loe, Thursday on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Kate Beckinsale is mourning the death of her mother, actress Judy Loe, whom she described as "the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend."

Loe died Tuesday, Beckinsale wrote on social media. An official cause of death was not shared, although Beckinsale said in July 2024 that her mom had stage 4 cancer.

"I don't want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother's death certificate and it will soon become public record," she wrote on Instagram Thursday night. "She died the night of July 15 in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, not the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet."

The photo carousel included an image of Loe in a pale yellow cardigan, smiling into the camera, and an image of her when she was younger, strutting across the street with an owl on her shoulder.

Beckinsale also included a photograph of her mother smiling while sitting next to a fox on a couch.

"I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralyzed. Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly," she said. "She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear. Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama... I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I am so sorry."

Her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, died from a heart attack at age 31 in 1979.

