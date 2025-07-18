Trending
Entertainment News
July 18, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 18: James Norton, Kristen Bell

By UPI Staff
James Norton attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London on February 16. The actor turns 40 on July 18. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 3 | James Norton attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London on February 16. The actor turns 40 on July 18. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Writer William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811

-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867

-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913

-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918

-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn in 1921

-- World Figure Skating Hall of Fame member Dick Button in 1929

-- Writer Hunter S. Thompson in 1937

-- Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven in 1938 (age 87)

-- Musician Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 85)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Torre in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Martha Reeves (Martha and the Vandals) in 1941 (age 84)

-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 78)

-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Margo Martindale in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 65)

-- TV personality Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Filmmaker Joe Russo in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician M.I.A. in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Model/actor Elsa Pataky in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 45)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Ryan Cabrera in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor James Norton in 1985 (age 40)

-- Boxer Canelo Álvarez in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

