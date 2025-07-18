Famous birthdays for July 18: James Norton, Kristen Bell

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Writer William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811
-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867
-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913
-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918
-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn in 1921
-- World Figure Skating Hall of Fame member Dick Button in 1929
-- Writer Hunter S. Thompson in 1937
-- Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven in 1938 (age 87)
-- Musician Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 86)
-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 85)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Torre in 1940 (age 85)
-- Musician Martha Reeves (Martha and the Vandals) in 1941 (age 84)
-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 78)
-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor Margo Martindale in 1951 (age 74)
-- Musician Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 65)
-- TV personality Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 58)
-- Filmmaker Joe Russo in 1971 (age 54)
-- Musician M.I.A. in 1975 (age 50)
-- Musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down) in 1975 (age 50)
-- Model/actor Elsa Pataky in 1976 (age 49)
-- Musician Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) in 1978 (age 47)
-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician Ryan Cabrera in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor James Norton in 1985 (age 40)
-- Boxer Canelo Álvarez in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 28)