Famous birthdays for July 18: James Norton, Kristen Bell

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Writer William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811

-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867

-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913

-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918

-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn in 1921

-- World Figure Skating Hall of Fame member Dick Button in 1929

-- Writer Hunter S. Thompson in 1937

-- Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven in 1938 (age 87)

-- Musician Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 85)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Torre in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Martha Reeves (Martha and the Vandals) in 1941 (age 84)

-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 78)

-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Margo Martindale in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 65)

-- TV personality Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Joe Russo in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician M.I.A. in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Model/actor Elsa Pataky in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Ryan Cabrera in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor James Norton in 1985 (age 40)

-- Boxer Canelo Álvarez in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 28)