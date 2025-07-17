Trending
July 17, 2025 / 12:00 PM

WWE takes fans behind the scenes in 'Unreal' trailer

By Wade Sheridan
Chief Content Officer of WWE Triple H (L) and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, attend the ESPY Awards in 2019. Triple H narrates the Netflix documentary "WWE: Unreal." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 17 (UPI) -- WWE pulls the curtain back and takes fans behind the scenes in the latest trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary series Unreal.

The trailer, released on Thursday, shows how WWE produces its weekly shows, from coming up with the storylines to how wrestlers prepare for each match.

"For people that think, 'Isn't that just a bunch of guys pretending to fight?' When you see the behind-the-scenes, I don't know how you can't fall in love with the business," WWE chief content officer and Hall of Famer Triple H says in the clip.

Triple H narrates Unreal, which also explores the decision to have longtime wrestling hero John Cena become a villain and the personal journeys of WWE's biggest stars.

"This was the biggest show of the year. I'm like freaking out and then as soon as my music plays, I'm Rhea Ripley," Ripley says.

Season 1 also features Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair and Xavier Woods.

WWE Unreal is coming to Netflix on July 29. Netflix is the current home of WWE's weekly Raw show, which streams live every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT.

WWE superstars past and present

John Cena arrives for interviews after a news conference for "WrestleMania" at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on March 16, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

