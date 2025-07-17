July 17 (UPI) -- Avengers star Jeremy Renner says he hallucinated comedian actor Jamie Foxx while in the hospital after the 2023 snowplow accident that almost killed him.

Renner, 54, discussed his recovery and his new memoir, My Next Breath, with singer Jelly Roll, who guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

"You were on so many pain pills at one point in time that you had a conversation with a curtain?" Jelly Roll asked during the interview.

Renner confirmed he was indeed talking to objects and Foxx.

"He was there in my room," Foxx recalled. "Then we got up and then we went snowmobiling... All that happened in my mind."

Renner also shared how the accident that left him with nearly 40 broken bones changed his outlook on life.

"We have so much in common, like you know like, second chances, you know, and our daughters being a big part of our second chances and even though they're different sort of scenarios -- but there's a perspective that comes from that, and beautiful clarity of life very intended and very purposeful and simplified -- oversimplification of life because it is just simply that simple," he told Jelly Roll. "And I like to leave it that way and keep it that way because it's really great man. It's really light and it's really loving and I get to give back a lot more."

He added, "I just find a lot more joy in you know, in this sort of second chance and second go. I'm happy to be breathing, happy to be walking and everything after that is just icing on the cake."

My Next Breath was released in April.

Jeremy Renner turns 54: a look back