July 17, 2025 / 11:09 AM

Jelly Roll slams Logan Paul through a desk on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

By Wade Sheridan
Jelly Roll slammed Logan Paul through a table while he guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Jelly Roll slammed Logan Paul through a table while he guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll slammed Logan Paul through a desk while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

Jelly Roll was promoting his involvement with WWE and had wrestler Randy Orton on as his guest.

Jelly Roll and Orton are set to face Paul and wrestler Drew McIntyre in a Tag Team match at WWE's SummerSlam, which takes place over two nights on Aug. 2 and 3. Cardi B will host the event.

Orton, who was discussing how he comes from a wrestling family, had his interview cut short by McIntyre who crashed the show.

McIntyre made fun of Jelly Roll's weight loss before Orton started brawling with the Scottish Warrior. The two grapplers exchanged blows before they took their fight into the hallway.

Jelly Roll was then confronted by Paul, who slapped the singer across the face. Jelly Roll responded by lifting the social media star up and smashing him through Kimmel's desk.

