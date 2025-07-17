Trending
July 17, 2025

'Stupid Cupid' and 'Who's Sorry Now' singer Connie Francis dies at 87

By Jessica Inman
Connie Francis, a singer known for '50s and '60s hits like "Who's Sorry Now," "Pretty Little Baby" and "Stupid Cupid," has died, her music label confirmed. Image courtesy of UPI
July 17 (UPI) -- Connie Francis, a singer known for her chart-topping '50s and '60s hits, has died, her music label president Ron Roberts confirmed Thursday.

Although an official cause of death was not announced, Francis had recently been experiencing "extreme pain" that warranted her admission to an intensive care unit, according to a previous post. She was 87.

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news," Roberts said in a statement on Facebook.

Francis is well known for her 1958 song "Who's Sorry Now?" and the 1959 track "Stupid Cupid."

Her 1962 hit "Pretty Little Baby" recently had a resurgence after it went viral on TikTok.

"My thanks to TikTok and its members for the wonderful, and oh so unexpected, reception given to my 1961 recording 'Pretty Little Baby.' The first I learned of it was when Ron called to advise me that I had 'a viral hit.' Clearly out of touch with present-day music statistics terminology, my initial response was to ask: 'What's that?'" she wrote in response in May.

In addition to her music, Francis was an advocate for rape victims and those impacted by trauma after she was raped in 1974 and survived a suicide attempt in 1984, according to People.

