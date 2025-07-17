July 17 (UPI) -- Singer Ciara and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson were among the couples who stepped out at the ESPY Awards Wednesday.

Other couples to attend the ceremony celebrating athletes and sports highlights included Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, and gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

The event took place at Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

Ciara, 39, wore an off-the-shoulder cream gown, while Wilson, 36, wore a deep blue velvet blazer over a black dress shirt and slacks. Wilson showed his support for Ciara last week during her performance on Today.

Biles, 28, wore a sparkling blue gown, while Owens wore a white blazer over a black top with a plunging neckline. Biles was honored as the Best Athlete in Women's Sports, and given the award for Best Championship performance.

Chelsea Freeman, 34, wore a corseted green gown, while Freddie Freeman wore an olive-hued suit.

Simone Biles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walk the red carpet at ESPY Awards