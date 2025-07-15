Trending
July 15, 2025

Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding

By Jessica Inman
Téa Leoni arrives on the red carpet at the UNICEF Gala in 2022. She married her married her former "Madame Secretary" co-star, Tim Daly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Téa Leoni arrives on the red carpet at the UNICEF Gala in 2022. She married her married her former "Madame Secretary" co-star, Tim Daly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Former Madame Secretary actress Tea Leoni married her on-screen husband Tim Daly in a private ceeremony Saturday, multiple media outlets reported.

The ceremony took place in New York, including only the closest members of their family, according to TMZ.

Leoni, 59, and Daly, 69, have been together more than a decade, coupling following Leoni's divorce from her former husband David Duchovny in Aug. 2014.

Madame Secretary aired Sept. 2014 to Dec. 2019 on CBS. In 2015, they went public with their romance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Leoni has a daughter, West, who is 26, and a son Kyd, 23, whom she shares with Duchovny, while Daly and his ex-wife Amy Van Nostrand have a son, Sam, who is 41 and a 36-year-old daughter Emelyn.

