July 15, 2025 / 11:37 AM

WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot

By Wade Sheridan
July 15 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns made a triumphant return to WWE to help out his cousin Jey Uso and CM Punk on WWE Raw.

Uso and Punk were involved in a Gauntlet match on Monday to determine who will face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at SummerSlam.

Bron Breakker kicked off the Gauntlet by taking on Penta. Breakker and manager Paul Heyman were without their leader, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins, who is recovering from an injury. Heyman, earlier in the night, refused to give an update on Rollins' status but stated that Rollins would not be relinquishing the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Breakker defeated Penta with a Spear before taking on LA Knight. Breakker won the match after raking Knight's eyes and nailing him with a Gutbuster and Spear combo.

Uso was up next against Breakker, who was joined by his partner Bronson Reed. Uso was in control of the match until Reed got involved, allowing Breakker to hit another Spear and gained another victory.

Punk was the last competitor to enter the Gauntlet match and went to battle with Breakker. Reed once again got involved; however, Uso returned to even the odds.

Punk was able to counter a Spear attempt by Breakker and landed the GTS to earn the three count. Punk will go on to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Breakker and Reed, upset at the result, started to beat down Punk and Uso until Reigns arrived onto the scene.

The Original Tribal Chief delivered Superman Punches and Spears to both Breakker and Reed as the crowd cheered.

Reigns then helped Uso up and shook his hand as Raw went off the air. Reigns was last seen in March following WrestleMania 41.

SummerSlam will take place over two nights on Aug. 2 and 3. Rapper Cardi B will host the event.

John Cena arrives for interviews after a news conference for "WrestleMania" at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on March 16, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

