July 14 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking back on her memories with Shannen Doherty on the first anniversary of the actress' death.

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 48, posted a reel to her Instagram account that shows the pair cooking, sharing drinks, horseback riding, and posing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

"See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa accompanies the photo slideshow. She captioned her post with a single broken-heart emoji.

Doherty, an actress known for Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, died at age 53 in July 2024 following a long battle with cancer.

Within 24 hours, the post had accumulated nearly 224,000 likes.

Doherty's former Charmed co-stars Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs also shared tributes on social media.

"we love you Shannen @thehmc forever your best girl," McGowan wrote on Instagram Stories. "One year today you had to fly, but we on the physical plane of existence, think about you every day with love and gratitude."