July 14 (UPI) -- Jaws legend Richard Dreyfuss missed this weekend's SharkCon in Florida because he was hospitalized with viral bronchitis and forbidden by doctors to fly.

The 77-year-old Oscar-winner appeared in a video posted to the fan event's Instagram page.

He is shown lying in a hospital bed while covered up in a Jaws 50 blanket.

"I feel terrible about not showing up and I feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness, but there will be other times and I will make it my business to show up," Dreyfuss told his fans in the video.

"I want you all to feel very sorry for me and very sorry for yourselves," he laughed. "I'm in a lot of pain and that has to come first -- my health."

Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg and released in 1975, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Dreyfuss starred alongside Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary and Murray Hamilton.