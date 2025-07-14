Trending
July 14, 2025 / 12:09 PM

WWE 'Evolution': Naomi cashes in to become Women's World Champion

By Wade Sheridan
July 14 (UPI) -- Naomi became the new Women's World Champion after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Evolution.

Naomi made the shocking move Sunday during the main event of Evolution between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley.

Sky was defending her title against Ripley in what was shaping up to be a classic match. Sky had accidentally knocked out the referee, allowing the two grapplers to fight around the arena and near fans.

The match's big moment came when Sky delivered a Crossbody to Ripley after jumping off a set of large speakers.

Back inside the ring, both women were down after Ripley performed a Spanish Fly from the top rope. It was then that Naomi made her way to the ring with a referee and her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Naomi cashed in the briefcase, instantly making the bout a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship. Naomi hit Sky with the briefcase and tossed Ripley out of the ring before she nailed Sky with a Split-Legged Moonsault to get the three count.

Naomi, earlier in the night, had lost to her rival Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred match.

WWE Evolution consists solely of female competitors. The last Evolution event was held in 2018.

