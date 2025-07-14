Famous birthdays for July 14: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Darby Camp

July 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Artist Alphonse Mucha in 1860
-- Suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1858
-- Artist Gustav Klimt in 1862
-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910
-- Musician Woody Guthrie in 1912
-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913
-- Filmmaker Ingmar Bergman in 1918
-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926
-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927
-- Former NFL player/actor Rosey Grier in 1932 (age 93)
-- Musician Lady Bo in 1940
-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 73)
-- Actor/filmmaker Eric Laneuville in 1952 (age 73)
-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 73)
-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 59)
-- Musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) in 1966 (age 59)
-- Musician/TV personality Tameka Cottle, known professionally as Tiny, (Xscape) in 1975 (age 50)
-- Musician Taboo (Black Eyed Peas) in 1975 (age 50)
-- Musician Jamey Johnson in 1975 (age 50)
-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Scott Porter in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 1985 (age 40)
-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 39)
-- Musician Dan Smith (Bastille) in 1086 (age 39)
-- Musician Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) in 1987 (age 38)
-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 37)
-- Musician Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 31)
-- Actor Darby Camp in 2007 (age 18)