July 14, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 14: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Darby Camp

By UPI Staff
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the photo call for "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 19, 2023. The actor turns 40 on July 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the photo call for "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 19, 2023. The actor turns 40 on July 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Artist Alphonse Mucha in 1860

-- Suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1858

-- Artist Gustav Klimt in 1862

-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910

-- Musician Woody Guthrie in 1912

-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913

UPI File Photo

-- Filmmaker Ingmar Bergman in 1918

-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926

-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927

-- Former NFL player/actor Rosey Grier in 1932 (age 93)

-- Musician Lady Bo in 1940

-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 73)

File Photo by Al Drago/UPI

-- Actor/filmmaker Eric Laneuville in 1952 (age 73)

-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician/TV personality Tameka Cottle, known professionally as Tiny, (Xscape) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Taboo (Black Eyed Peas) in 1975 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Jamey Johnson in 1975 (age 50)

-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Scott Porter in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 1985 (age 40)

-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 39)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Dan Smith (Bastille) in 1086 (age 39)

-- Musician Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) in 1987 (age 38)

-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 31)

-- Actor Darby Camp in 2007 (age 18)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

