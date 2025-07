1 of 2 | Vanessa Hudgens, pictured in 2024, is pregnant with her second child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Grease Live! and High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens announced this weekend that she is pregnant with her second baby.

"Round two!!!!" Hudgens, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of her wearing a top that shows off her baby bump.

She is standing beside her husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, 29, in the photo.

Both are smiling.

The couple married in 2023 and welcomed their first child, a boy whose name they have not revealed, last summer.