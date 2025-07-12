Trump floats revoking Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship

July 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has suggested he might revoke actress Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship without saying what spurred the notion.

O'Donnell moved to Ireland shortly before Trump was sworn in for his second term as president.

Trump on Saturday morning called O'Donnell a "threat to humanity" and someone who "is not in the best interests of our great country" in a Truth Social post.

The actress in March announced she moved out of the United States on Jan. 15 for political and personal reasons.

"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well," O'Donnell said, as reported by USA Today.

"The personal is political, as we all know," she added.

O'Donnell and Trump have clashed since before he first became president in 2017.

The actress formerly was a co-host on "The View" from 2006 to 2007 and 2014 to 2015.

She asked if Trump is "rattled again" in an Instagram post that included a photo of a much younger Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while jailed in New York City on pedophilia-related charges.

"18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours," she said in the post.

"You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try," O'Donnell said. "I'm not yours to silence [and] never was."

O'Donnell referred to herself as a "loud woman [and] a queer woman mother who tells the truth."

She said she "got out of the country [before Trump] set it ablaze."

"You are everything that is wrong with America," O'Donnell said. "I am everything you hate about what's still right with it."