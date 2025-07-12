Entertainment News
July 12, 2025 / 4:37 PM

Trump floats revoking Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Rosie O'Donnell on Saturday dared President Donald Trump to try to revoke her citizenship after he threatened to do so on social media. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Rosie O'Donnell on Saturday dared President Donald Trump to try to revoke her citizenship after he threatened to do so on social media. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has suggested he might revoke actress Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship without saying what spurred the notion.

O'Donnell moved to Ireland shortly before Trump was sworn in for his second term as president.

Trump on Saturday morning called O'Donnell a "threat to humanity" and someone who "is not in the best interests of our great country" in a Truth Social post.

The actress in March announced she moved out of the United States on Jan. 15 for political and personal reasons.

"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well," O'Donnell said, as reported by USA Today.

"The personal is political, as we all know," she added.

O'Donnell and Trump have clashed since before he first became president in 2017.

The actress formerly was a co-host on "The View" from 2006 to 2007 and 2014 to 2015.

She asked if Trump is "rattled again" in an Instagram post that included a photo of a much younger Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while jailed in New York City on pedophilia-related charges.

"18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours," she said in the post.

"You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try," O'Donnell said. "I'm not yours to silence [and] never was."

O'Donnell referred to herself as a "loud woman [and] a queer woman mother who tells the truth."

She said she "got out of the country [before Trump] set it ablaze."

"You are everything that is wrong with America," O'Donnell said. "I am everything you hate about what's still right with it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
TV // 5 hours ago
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
NEW YORK, July 12 (UPI) -- Noma Dumezweni told UPI the themes of community and acceptance in her sci-fi series, "Murderbot," are relatable and important in 2025.
'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
Music // 7 hours ago
'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
July 12 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh week.
Famous birthdays for July 12: Cheyenne Jackson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 12: Cheyenne Jackson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
July 12 (UPI) -- Actor Cheyenne Jackson turns 50 and NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turns 27, among famous birthdays for July 12.
SDCC panel to feature 'South Park,' 'Beavis' and 'Digman!' creators
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
SDCC panel to feature 'South Park,' 'Beavis' and 'Digman!' creators
July 11 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced an adult animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con featuring the creators of "South Park," "Digman!" and "Beavis and Butt-Head."
'And So It Goes' trailer revisits Billy Joel's early life, career
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'And So It Goes' trailer revisits Billy Joel's early life, career
July 11 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing the upcoming documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," arriving on streamer in two parts, on July 18 and July 25.
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
TV // 1 day ago
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
July 11 (UPI) -- FX is teasing "Alien Earth - The Official Podcast," its upcoming podcast to accompany the release of its new series "Alien: Earth," both arriving Aug. 12.
Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 1 day ago
Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'
July 11 (UPI) -- Rock band Queens of the Stone Age appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to perform a combination of their songs "Running Joke" and "Paper Machete."
'Neighbours' wraps production ahead of show's end
TV // 1 day ago
'Neighbours' wraps production ahead of show's end
July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Australian soap opera "Neighbours" has finished filming its final episode, which premieres on Prime Video in December.
Ciara performs fan favorites, 'Drop Your Love' on 'Today'
Music // 1 day ago
Ciara performs fan favorites, 'Drop Your Love' on 'Today'
July 11 (UPI) -- Ciara took to the "Today" City Concert Stage for the first time in a decade Friday to perform a medley of her top hits, including "Goodies" and "1, 2 Step."
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
Music // 1 day ago
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
July 11 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert teamed up with Chris Stapleton on "A Song to Sing," which dropped Friday, alongside the lyric video.

Trending Stories

Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'
Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'
Famous birthdays for July 12: Cheyenne Jackson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Famous birthdays for July 12: Cheyenne Jackson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
'And So It Goes' trailer revisits Billy Joel's early life, career
'And So It Goes' trailer revisits Billy Joel's early life, career
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast

Follow Us