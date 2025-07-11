Trending
Entertainment News
July 11, 2025 / 4:03 PM

SDCC panel to feature 'South Park,' 'Beavis' and 'Digman!' creators

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
"South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker will appear on the Comedy Central Adult Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker will appear on the Comedy Central Adult Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced an adult animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con featuring the creators of South Park, Digman! and Beavis and Butt-Head.

The Comedy Central Adult Animation panel, scheduled for 6:45 p.m. July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center's Hall H, will feature Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park, Andy Samberg of Digman! and Mike Judge of Beavis and Butt-Head.

The network also announced a companion event, inviting fans to "step into the world of South Park" in an immersive experience from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. July 25-26 at Quartyard in San Diego. The experience will include interactive photo moments, cosplay contests, giveaways, exclusive merchandise, trivia contests and karaoke.

CBS, which shares a parent company with Comedy Central, previously announced San Diego Comic-Con panels for shows including NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and Ghosts.

South Park's new season premieres July 23, followed directly by the Digman! Season 2 premiere.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'And So It Goes' trailer revisits Billy Joel's early life, career
Entertainment News // 28 minutes ago
'And So It Goes' trailer revisits Billy Joel's early life, career
July 11 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing the upcoming documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," arriving on streamer in two parts, on July 18 and July 25.
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
TV // 50 minutes ago
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
July 11 (UPI) -- FX is teasing "Alien Earth - The Official Podcast," its upcoming podcast to accompany the release of its new series "Alien: Earth," both arriving Aug. 12.
Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 1 hour ago
Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'
July 11 (UPI) -- Rock band Queens of the Stone Age appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to perform a combination of their songs "Running Joke" and "Paper Machete."
'Neighbours' wraps production ahead of show's end
TV // 1 hour ago
'Neighbours' wraps production ahead of show's end
July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Australian soap opera "Neighbours" has finished filming its final episode, which premieres on Prime Video in December.
Ciara performs fan favorites, 'Drop Your Love' on 'Today'
Music // 2 hours ago
Ciara performs fan favorites, 'Drop Your Love' on 'Today'
July 11 (UPI) -- Ciara took to the "Today" City Concert Stage for the first time in a decade Friday to perform a medley of her top hits, including "Goodies" and "1, 2 Step."
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
Music // 4 hours ago
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
July 11 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert teamed up with Chris Stapleton on "A Song to Sing," which dropped Friday, alongside the lyric video.
'Bachelor' alum Becca Tilley, singer Hayley Kiyoko get engaged
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Bachelor' alum Becca Tilley, singer Hayley Kiyoko get engaged
July 11 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Becca Tilley and singer Hayley Kiyoko announced their engagement on social media following Kiyoko's proposal.
Glynn Turman honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Glynn Turman honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
July 11 (UPI) -- Glynn Turman, an actor known for "Peyton Place," "A Different World," "The Wire" and more, is the latest celebrity to be memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star Thursday.
Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' reclaims who he really is in 'Resurrection'
TV // 6 hours ago
Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' reclaims who he really is in 'Resurrection'
NEW YORK, July 11 (UPI) -- Michael C. Hall told UPI the titular serial killer's murder of an innocent man at the end of "New Blood" continues to have dire ramifications in "Dexter: Resurrection," particularly concerning his teen son Harrison.
Blackpink take over in 'Jump' music video
Music // 7 hours ago
Blackpink take over in 'Jump' music video
July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink released their first single of 2025, titled "Jump," and an accompanying music video.

Trending Stories

'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives

Follow Us