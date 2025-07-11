Trending
Glynn Turman honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Jessica Inman
Actor Glynn Turman is joined by LA mayor Karen Bass (L) and Congresswoman Maxine Waters during his Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,816th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actor Glynn Turman is joined by LA mayor Karen Bass (L) and Congresswoman Maxine Waters during his Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,816th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 11 (UPI) -- Actor Glynn Turman is the latest celebrity to be memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Turman, 78, was honored with the 2,816th star Thursday for his contributions to motion pictures. He arrived to the ceremony on horseback.

The actor rose to fame for his roles in the television shows Peyton's Place and A Different World, and scored two Emmy Awards for his work on In Treatment and How to Get Away with Murder.

He recently starred in Fargo and will appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Other credits include The Wire, Queen Sugar, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Way Back and Rustin.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said Turman has "left an indelible mark on the industry."

"We are proud to immortalize his legacy on this iconic boulevard," she said in her statement.

Ava Duvernay and Don Cheadle also spoke at his ceremony.

Glynn Turman receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Glynn Turman (C) is joined by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (L) and Congresswoman Maxine Waters during an unveiling ceremony honoring Turman with the 2,816th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 10, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

