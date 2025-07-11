Trending
Entertainment News
July 11, 2025 / 3:56 PM

'And So It Goes' trailer revisits Billy Joel's early life, career

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
HBO Max is teasing the documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes." Photo courtesy of HBO Max
HBO Max is teasing the documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes." Photo courtesy of HBO Max

July 11 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing the upcoming documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, arriving on streamer in two parts, on July 18 and July 25.

The trailer released Friday shows the music icon reflecting on both his career and personal life.

"I think music saved my life," he concludes. "It gave me a reason to live... Everything I've done and everything I've lived through has somehow found it's way into my music."

The singer, 76, recently canceled his tour following his diagnosis with a brain disorder known as normal pressure hydrocephalus or NPH.

The documentary will include never-before-seen performance clips and showcase "the hidden complexities" of Joel's life.

"From his childhood on Long Island, shaped by the absence of his father, to his first bands, the women he loved and the colleagues and collaborators who both supported and betrayed him, Joel's decades of songwriting mirror his rich, complicated autobiography," the official synopsis reads.

The documentary premiered June 4 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Billy Joel celebrates 100 lifetime performances at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel sits at a piano that will be a permanent fixture at Madison Square Garden. The permanent display will serve as a tribute to Joel's legacy. Joel's 100th lifetime performance comes 40 years after his first MSG performance, on December 14, 1978, and just four and a half years after he began his legendary residency. | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

SDCC panel to feature 'South Park,' 'Beavis' and 'Digman!' creators
Entertainment News // 13 minutes ago
SDCC panel to feature 'South Park,' 'Beavis' and 'Digman!' creators
July 11 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced an adult animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con featuring the creators of "South Park," "Digman!" and "Beavis and Butt-Head."
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
July 11 (UPI) -- FX is teasing "Alien Earth - The Official Podcast," its upcoming podcast to accompany the release of its new series "Alien: Earth," both arriving Aug. 12.
Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 54 minutes ago
Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'
July 11 (UPI) -- Rock band Queens of the Stone Age appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to perform a combination of their songs "Running Joke" and "Paper Machete."
'Neighbours' wraps production ahead of show's end
TV // 1 hour ago
'Neighbours' wraps production ahead of show's end
July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Australian soap opera "Neighbours" has finished filming its final episode, which premieres on Prime Video in December.
Ciara performs fan favorites, 'Drop Your Love' on 'Today'
Music // 2 hours ago
Ciara performs fan favorites, 'Drop Your Love' on 'Today'
July 11 (UPI) -- Ciara took to the "Today" City Concert Stage for the first time in a decade Friday to perform a medley of her top hits, including "Goodies" and "1, 2 Step."
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
Music // 3 hours ago
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
July 11 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert teamed up with Chris Stapleton on "A Song to Sing," which dropped Friday, alongside the lyric video.
'Bachelor' alum Becca Tilley, singer Hayley Kiyoko get engaged
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Bachelor' alum Becca Tilley, singer Hayley Kiyoko get engaged
July 11 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Becca Tilley and singer Hayley Kiyoko announced their engagement on social media following Kiyoko's proposal.
Glynn Turman honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Glynn Turman honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
July 11 (UPI) -- Glynn Turman, an actor known for "Peyton Place," "A Different World," "The Wire" and more, is the latest celebrity to be memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star Thursday.
Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' reclaims who he really is in 'Resurrection'
TV // 6 hours ago
Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' reclaims who he really is in 'Resurrection'
NEW YORK, July 11 (UPI) -- Michael C. Hall told UPI the titular serial killer's murder of an innocent man at the end of "New Blood" continues to have dire ramifications in "Dexter: Resurrection," particularly concerning his teen son Harrison.
Blackpink take over in 'Jump' music video
Music // 7 hours ago
Blackpink take over in 'Jump' music video
July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink released their first single of 2025, titled "Jump," and an accompanying music video.

Trending Stories

'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series

Follow Us