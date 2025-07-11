Trending
Entertainment News
July 11, 2025 / 10:14 AM

'Bachelor' alum Becca Tilley, singer Hayley Kiyoko get engaged

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Becca Tilley (L) and Hayley Kiyoko arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in 2022. The couple recently got engaged. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Becca Tilley (L) and Hayley Kiyoko arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in 2022. The couple recently got engaged. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and singer Hayley Kiyoko are getting married.

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram Thursday with a series of photographs, including snapshots of Tilley's ring.

"My dream girl said yes to forever," Kiyoko captioned the post, which accumulated more than 500,000 likes within the first 24 hours.

Tilley and Kiyoko began dating in 2018, announcing their relationship publicly in May 2022.

Tilley starred in Kiyoko's 2022 music video for "For the Girls."

"We have so much fun together," Kiyoko previously told People. "We could be doing anything and having the best time, even if things aren't going great or we're going throughs highs or lows and the whirls, we're able to just be there with one another."

Tilley was the runner-up in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2015. She returned again as a contestant in Ben Higgins' season the next year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Glynn Turman honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Entertainment News // 39 minutes ago
Glynn Turman honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
July 11 (UPI) -- Glynn Turman, an actor known for "Peyton Place," "A Different World," "The Wire" and more, is the latest celebrity to be memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star Thursday.
Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' reclaims who he really is in 'Resurrection'
TV // 45 minutes ago
Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' reclaims who he really is in 'Resurrection'
NEW YORK, July 11 (UPI) -- Michael C. Hall told UPI the titular serial killer's murder of an innocent man at the end of "New Blood" continues to have dire ramifications in "Dexter: Resurrection," particularly concerning his teen son Harrison.
Blackpink take over in 'Jump' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Blackpink take over in 'Jump' music video
July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink released their first single of 2025, titled "Jump," and an accompanying music video.
Justin Bieber drops new album 'Swag'
Music // 2 hours ago
Justin Bieber drops new album 'Swag'
July 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Justin Bieber dropped a new album called "Swag" on Friday.
Apple TV+ renews Alexander Skarsgard's 'Murderbot' for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
Apple TV+ renews Alexander Skarsgard's 'Murderbot' for Season 2
July 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi dramedy, "Murderbot," for a second season.
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
Movies // 5 hours ago
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (UPI) -- Embeth Davidtz told UPI her memories from working with Steven Spielberg and Robert Altman influenced her own directorial debut, "Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight," in theaters Friday.
Famous birthdays for July 11: Lil' Kim, Stephen Lang
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 11: Lil' Kim, Stephen Lang
July 11 (UPI) -- Musician Lil' Kim turns 50 and actor Stephen Lang turns 73, among famous birthdays for July 11.
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
TV // 17 hours ago
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
July 10 (UPI) -- ABC announced Thursday that it has ordered the revival of "Scrubs," confirming three original cast members returning.
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released a trailer for "Red Sonja" on Thursday. The film, starring Matilda Lutz as the Marvel Comics/Dynamite character, opens in theaters Aug. 15.
'King of the Hill' Season 14 gets a trailer, Ronny Chieng joins cast
TV // 17 hours ago
'King of the Hill' Season 14 gets a trailer, Ronny Chieng joins cast
July 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for "King of the Hill" Season 14 and announced Ronny Chieng is joining the cast, taking over the role of Khan Souphanousinphone.

Trending Stories

'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series

Follow Us