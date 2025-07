Famous birthdays for July 11: Lil' Kim, Stephen Lang

1 of 3 | Lil' Kim arrives for the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. The musician turns 50 on July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Scottish King Robert the Bruce in 1274

-- John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, in 1767

-- Writer E.B. White in 1899

-- Actor Yul Brynner in 1920

-- Critic Harold Bloom in 1930

-- Fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 1934 (age 91)

-- Musician Bonnie Pointer (Pointer Sisters) in 1950

-- Actor Bruce McGill in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Stephen Lang in 1952 (age 73)

-- Boxer Leon Spinks in 1953

-- Actor Mindy Sterling in 1953 (age 72)

-- Actor Sela Ward in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Peter Murphy (Bauhaus) in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Suzanne Vega in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Lisa Rinna in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Debbe Dunning in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Greg Grunberg in 1966 (age 59)

-- Writer Jhumpa Lahiri in 1967 (age 58)

-- TV personality John Henson in 1967 (age 58)

-- TV naturalist Jeff Corwin in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Justin Chambers in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Lil' Kim in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor David Henrie in 1989 (age 36)

-- Musician Alessia Cara in 1996 (age 29)