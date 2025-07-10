July 10 (UPI) -- Breast cancer survivor Olivia Munn says her mother Kim is battling the same disease.

"My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer," the Newsroom and Your Friends and Neighbors actress, 45, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"You may know that when I talk about my own battle with cancer I bring up the Lifetime Risk Assessment test that saved my life. I never would've predicted it would save my mom's life as well."

Accompanying the message is a gallery of photos of her mom undergoing treatment and recovering with Munn and Munn's husband, comedian John Mulaney, by her side.

Munn's mother has already undergone a double mastectomy and 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Munn battled the disease in 2023, undergoing a hysterectomy and double mastectomy as part of her treatment.

