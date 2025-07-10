Trending
Entertainment News
July 10, 2025 / 2:25 PM

Art the Clown set for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

By Wade Sheridan
July 10 (UPI) -- Universal Studios has announced that Art the Clown from the Terrifier film series is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

Art the Clown will be featured in a new Terrifier-themed haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort starting Aug. 29 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 4.

The haunted house will take guests through Art the Clown's gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in Terrifier 2.

Universal Studios is promising lots of frights and gore inside the haunted house, along with references to the other Terrifier films.

Universal Studios also released a teaser trailer for the attraction that features a television playing scenes from the film franchise.

Halloween Horror Nights will also be featuring haunted houses based on Friday the 13th and Fallout.

'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock
TV // 2 minutes ago
'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock
July 10 (UPI) -- Peacock announced a Sept. 4 premiere date for "The Paper" on Thursday. "The Paper" is a spinoff of NBC's "The Office."
Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
TV // 12 minutes ago
Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
July 10 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa tries to avoid "another needless war" in the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Chief of War." The show explores the unification and colonization of Hawai'i.
Paul McCartney announces 'Got Back' North American tour dates
Music // 55 minutes ago
Paul McCartney announces 'Got Back' North American tour dates
July 10 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney is going on tour. "Got Back" kicks off in Palm Desert, Calif. on Sept. 29 and winds down in Chicago Nov. 25.
Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Tom Brady's new endeavor to "make Birmingham City a world-class" soccer team is the subject of "Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues," a new five-part docuseries coming to Prime Video.
'Trigger' trailer teases 'chaos,' 'action' in Korean series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Trigger' trailer teases 'chaos,' 'action' in Korean series
July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the South Korean action-thriller series "Trigger," starring Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang.
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
TV // 3 hours ago
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
NEW YORK, July 10 (UPI) -- "The Big Bang Theory" icon Simon Helberg told UPI he signed on to star in "Poker Face" because the mystery dramedy gives him the rare chance to play the hero.
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
TV // 4 hours ago
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
July 10 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega apologized for using a racial slur in past social media posts following her firing from "Love Island USA."
Tori Kelly pregnant, celebrates with song
Music // 4 hours ago
Tori Kelly pregnant, celebrates with song
July 10 (UPI) -- Music artist Tori Kelly is celebrating her pregnancy with a new song. She released "Let's Make ..." and a music video to accompany it on Thursday.
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
TV // 5 hours ago
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
July 10 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Resurrection" stars Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman were among the cast members to attend the series premiere in New York City Wednesday.
Olivia Munn says her mother is battling breast cancer
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Olivia Munn says her mother is battling breast cancer
July 10 (UPI) -- Breast cancer survivor Olivia Munn says her mother Kim is battling the same disease.

