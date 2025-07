Famous birthdays for July 9: Jimmy Smits, Jack White

Movies // 12 hours ago

Mia Threapleton wanted to get her claws into 'Phoenician' nun role

NEW YORK, July 8 (UPI) -- Mia Threapleton says she spent three months studying Catholicism and creating her own "murder dossier" after Wes Anderson hired her to play a knife-wielding nun in his espionage comedy, "The Phoenician Scheme."