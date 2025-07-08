Trending
July 8, 2025 / 11:44 AM

Denise Richards, husband Aaron Phypers to divorce

By Jessica Inman
Denise Richards (L) and Aaron Phypers have split. Phypers filed for divorce Monday after 6 years of marriage. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Denise Richards (L) and Aaron Phypers have split. Phypers filed for divorce Monday after 6 years of marriage. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Actress and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are getting divorced.

People reported Phypers filed for divorce Monday after 6 years of marriage, noting the split resulted from "irreconcilable differences."

The couple met when Richards sought "preventative DNA repair" at Phypers' Malibu business, which has since closed, in 2017.

They married in 2018, and recently talked about divorce in an episode of the Bravo reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

"I'll never get divorced, even if we hate each other," Richards said, per People.

Phypers is seeking spousal support. The divorce paperwork states Richards makes approximately $250,000 a month, according to E! News.

Richards has two daughters, Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen, with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and adopted her daughter Eloise in 2011. Today said Phypers' divorce filing is a petition for "a dissolution of marriage without minor children," despite previous plans for Phypers to adopt Eloise as his daughter with Richards.

Richards has not commented on the filing.

