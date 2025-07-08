WWE 'Raw': Goldberg takes down Gunther

July 8 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise appearance to confront World Heavyweight Champion Gunther one last time before their title match on WWE Raw.

Gunther, on Monday, called Goldberg a coward who was scared to meet with him face-to-face.

Goldberg then arrived to the arena in style by driving in an old school muscle car. Goldberg drove fast into the parking garage and walked straight to the ring as the crowd chanted his name.

Goldberg got right into Gunther's face and slapped the microphone out of his hands before the champ could say anything else.

The Hall of Famer then gave Gunther the opportunity to punch him once. Gunther obliged but Goldberg blocked his attack and delivered a punch of his own that instantly sent the champ to the ground.

Goldberg set up in the corner to deliver his patent Spear, but Gunther wisely exited out of the ring.

Gunther defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

The event will take place in Goldberg's hometown of Atlanta, with the match being billed as potentially his final.