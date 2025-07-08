Trending
July 8, 2025

WWE 'Raw': Goldberg takes down Gunther

By Wade Sheridan
July 8 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise appearance to confront World Heavyweight Champion Gunther one last time before their title match on WWE Raw.

Gunther, on Monday, called Goldberg a coward who was scared to meet with him face-to-face.

Goldberg then arrived to the arena in style by driving in an old school muscle car. Goldberg drove fast into the parking garage and walked straight to the ring as the crowd chanted his name.

Goldberg got right into Gunther's face and slapped the microphone out of his hands before the champ could say anything else.

The Hall of Famer then gave Gunther the opportunity to punch him once. Gunther obliged but Goldberg blocked his attack and delivered a punch of his own that instantly sent the champ to the ground.

Goldberg set up in the corner to deliver his patent Spear, but Gunther wisely exited out of the ring.

Gunther defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

The event will take place in Goldberg's hometown of Atlanta, with the match being billed as potentially his final.

Music // 9 minutes ago
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim released the music video for their song "Kawaii," which will serve as the "My Melody & Kuromi" theme song, on Tuesday.
TV // 46 minutes ago
July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its slate of upcoming 2025 releases, which includes "Alien: Earth" and "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox."
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
July 8 (UPI) -- Actress and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have split. Phypers filed for divorce Monday after 6 years of marriage.
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
July 8 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are introducing their baby girl to the world.
TV // 3 hours ago
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Alice in Borderland," due for a Sept. 25 release. The Japanese survival thriller stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya.
Movies // 4 hours ago
July 8 (UPI) -- "Superman" stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were among the cast members to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which arrives in theaters Friday.
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
July 8 (UPI) -- Actor Anjelica Huston turns 74 and actor Kevin Bacon turns 67, among the famous birthdays for July 8.
TV // 21 hours ago
July 7 (UPI) -- Journalist Eva Pilgrim will serve as the next anchor of "Inside Edition," replacing outgoing anchor Deborah Norville.
TV // 21 hours ago
July 7 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced "Tim Rex in Space," a new animated series aimed at preschool-aged children, will premiere on the cable network Aug. 4.
TV // 21 hours ago
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" ahead of its Aug. 28 premiere.

