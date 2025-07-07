Entertainment News
July 7, 2025 / 7:44 AM

Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot have gotten engaged. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot have gotten engaged. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson over the weekend.

Wilson got down on one knee and presented Kelly with a ring Saturday -- in front of her parents Ozzy and Sharon and brother Jack -- backstage at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham, England.

Ozzy, 76, is retiring from live performances after more than 50 years because he is suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Kelly, 40, posted video of Wilson's proposal on Instagram.

"Oh and this happened yesterday!" she captioned the clip.

In the video, Wilson, 48, is seen telling her, "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world..."

"F- off! You're not marrying my daughter!" Ozzy said, as the couple's family and friends laughed heartily.

Wilson was undeterred, though.

"Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you," he said. "Kelly, will you marry me?"

Kelly seemed speechless, nodded and hugged him, smiling, and accepted the ring.

Kelly and Wilson have been a couple since 2022. They share a 2 1/2-year-old son.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne (L), and his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, arrive for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Ozzy Osbourne is known for songs "Crazy Train," "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "No More Tears." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
TV // 12 minutes ago
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
July 7 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker and Jason Watkins have joined the cast of the BBC's screen adaptation of James Graham's play "Dear England."
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
LOS ANGELES, July 7 (UPI) -- Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly spoke with UPI about lessons learned from "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires," on Disney Channel Thursday, and passing the franchise on to the next generation.
Famous birthdays for July 7: Jack Whitehall, Ringo Starr
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 7: Jack Whitehall, Ringo Starr
July 7 (UPI) -- Actor Jack Whitehall turns 37 and musician Ringo Starr turns 85, among the famous birthdays for July 7.
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' tops North American box office with $91.5M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' tops North American box office with $91.5M
July 6 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World: Rebirth" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $91.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
TV // 16 hours ago
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
NEW YORK, July 6 (UPI) -- Shazad Latif told UPI he was honored to star in "Nautilus" and find ways to make Jules Verne's classic adventure story, "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," his own.
Ozzy Osbourne plays final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham
Music // 21 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne plays final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham
July 6 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne played his final concert with his legendary heavy-metal band, Black Sabbath, in Birmingham, England on Saturday.
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama
July 6 (UPI) -- Musician 50 Cent turns 50 and the Dalai Lama turns 90, among the famous birthdays for July 6.
Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
July 5 (UPI) -- Julian McMahon's former co-stars Joely Richardson and Alyssa Milano were among the celebrities mourning his recent death at the age of 56.
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
TV // 1 day ago
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
NEW YORK, July 5 (UPI) -- Jurnee Smollett told UPI that sage advice from a screen icon helped her find the look and voice of her character in the new drama, "Smoke."
Oasis reunites, plays Cardiff
Music // 1 day ago
Oasis reunites, plays Cardiff
July 5 (UPI) -- Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited their band Oasis in Cardiff, Wales, Friday night.

Trending Stories

Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' tops North American box office with $91.5M
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' tops North American box office with $91.5M

Follow Us