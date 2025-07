Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama

1 of 4 | 50 Cent performs during the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. The musician turns July 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747

-- Artist Frida Kahlo in 1907

-- Musician LaVerne Andrews (Andrews Sisters) in 1911

-- U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921

-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925

-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927

-- Musician/actor Della Reese in 1931

-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 90)

-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937

-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 80)

-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 79)

-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1954 (age 71)

-- Musician Nanci Griffith in 1953

-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Pip Torrens in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor/comedian Brian Posehn in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician 50 Cent in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Tamera Mowry-Housley in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 47)

-- Comedian/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Chris Wood (Bastille) in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 37)