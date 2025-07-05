Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon

July 5 (UPI) -- Julian McMahon's former co-stars Joely Richardson and Alyssa Milano were among the celebrities mourning his recent death at the age of 56.

"Woke up to the shocking news of Julian McMahon's passing at 56," Richardson said in an Instagram post Saturday.

"I can't believe it. We worked together for many years, covering every possible storyline and then some. Julian could be hysterically funny, was hugely charismatic (drama swirled in his wake), and most of the female population fell for him as 'Christian Troy,'" she said, referring to McMahon's Nip/Tuck character.

"I remember our 1st script reading, we knew we were onto something but no clue what a ride we were about to have- Julian suggested we do a meditation to quell nerves ( we didn't do it). I remember presenting with you at the Emmys when our autocue cut out and we somehow improvised our way through it on live tv. I remember the year we both got Golden Globe nominations and our show won best tv series- your mom, sat beside you , beamed with pride. I remember the episode when we all had to age up with prosthetics- how we laughed then, and how it's making me cry today. My enormous condolences to your family and children. You lived a large life my friend."

"I'm heartbroken. Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up -- not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding," Milano wrote on Instagram.

"We spent years together on Charmed-years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend."

